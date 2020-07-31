https://amgreatness.com/2020/07/31/ohio-board-of-pharmacy-reverses-hydroxychloroquine-ban-after-governors-request/
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy reversed a ban on the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of coronavirus infections after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) asked for a reversal. “I agree with the statement from Dr. Steven Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, that the decision about prescribing hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 should be […]
The post Ohio Board of Pharmacy Reverses Hydroxychloroquine Ban After Governor’s Request appeared first on American Greatness.