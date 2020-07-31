https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/patreon-loses-big-lawsuit-canceled-comedian/

(NATIONAL FILE) Patreon has lost a lawsuit they filed against fans of Owen Benjamin, a comedian kicked off the platform due to hate speech concerns, and now will have to pay millions in arbitration fees.

Last year, Owen Benjamin was kicked off of Patreon for violating their terms on “hate speech.” Benjamin then encouraged his fans to sue the site, given they had participated in, in legal terms, “tortious interference with a business relationship.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

