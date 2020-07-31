http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/77w-QTMrcaU/Phoenix-to-break-record-for-its-hottest-month-15447006.php

Unforgiving heat has baked Phoenix this month, not only scorching the afternoons but staying hot at night, more often than not above 90 degrees round the clock. Such unforgiving heat poses public health risks and could be a sign of things to come as climate change leads to a hotter, drier Southwest.

Thursday’s low temperature stayed above 90 degrees in Phoenix for the 15th time this month. The count of exceptionally hot nights has obliterated the previous July record of 11 set in 2006. Assuming that the temperature does not drop below 90 before midnight Thursday, the count will match the most such hot nights in Phoenix for any year on record, with much summer heat still to come.

Low temperatures this month have been the warmest recorded for the city, where weather data began in the 1800s. The July average temperature for Phoenix of 98.6 degrees is also the hottest on record for any month.

With an excessive heat warning in effect through Saturday, and temperatures expected to top 110 into the middle of next week, the city probably will see its hottest recorded month.

The heat is in large part due to a strong area of high pressure, also referred to as a heat dome, parked over the region for much of the month.

The hottest major city in the country, Phoenix averages about 175 days at or above 90 degrees and 110 days at or above 100, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

But it’s a dry heat; such an arid atmosphere tends to allow temperatures to cool off at night. Until recently.

Ninety-degree lows were almost unheard of in Phoenix before the 1970s, but then the city started seeing about one to two a year in the 1980s and ’90s. Since 2000, such occurrences have increased in frequency.

In the early 2000s the 30-year average was still about two, and yet in 2020 it’s about seven. To some extent, this may be related to population growth and the urban heat island effect, which keeps cities hotter than surrounding areas. But that does not explain the full extent of these trends.

Born and raised in Phoenix, Amber Sullins is the chief meteorologist at ABC 15 News in the city. When it comes to the 90-degree low temperature threshold, she stresses that it’s more than a trivial statistic.

Sullins said heat is the top weather-related killer in the region, a problem that can be exacerbated when there is no relief at night and for an extended period of time.

“It’s a very important metric since it means little to no overnight relief from the heat here in the city,” she wrote in an email.

Paul Iñiguez, the science and operations officer at National Weather Service forecast office in Phoenix, agreed.

“Just last year, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, there were 197 heat-related deaths in the Phoenix area,” he said via email. In the metro area, “we see daily high temperatures increasing, [and] low temperatures even more so.”

In 2020, there are extra concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It has been ravaging parts of the state recently, making the punishing heat tougher to deal with.

“Places where people typically go to escape the heat (such as libraries, community centers, etc.) have been closed or are limiting access to ensure social distancing,” Sullins said.

Although the hot nights might be the big story, it’s not the only noteworthy aspect to July 2020’s heat.

Days with highs of 110 or greater are also headed toward potentially tying or beating the annual record. Through Wednesday, there had been 26 such days, with more to come based on forecasts. The number to beat is 33 from 2011.

“The amount of 110-degree-plus days fluctuates a lot year-to-year based on our summer monsoon, but overall we are averaging about nine more 110-degree days a year than we did back in the 1970s,” Sullins said. She also pointed out that the 110-degree days are coming earlier than they used to, leading to an expansion of the 110-degree season in the city.