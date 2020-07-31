https://www.dailywire.com/news/portland-rioters-set-pig-head-with-police-hat-on-fire-while-on-top-of-american-flag

Rioters set a pig head on fire on Thursday night outside the federal courthouse in Portland, an action which comes after the city has been rocked by violent rioting for over 60 consecutive nights.

“Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland,” journalist Andy Ngo reported. “They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire.”

Ngo notes that during the first few weeks of the riots in early June police rescued a pig found wrapped in a blanket near the downtown area of the city. “It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute,” says Ngo.

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night. Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute. https://t.co/egNPmxqVmH pic.twitter.com/8v1PxPYcqk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

PPB Officers are looking for the owner of this sleepy pig. If you are the owner, call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333. We would like to reunite him with his owner. pic.twitter.com/SlYbLfckYl — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 7, 2020

The media has noted that the level of violence decreased since the Trump administration agreed to pull federal officers back if the violence against the courthouse stopped. In its coverage of the situation, The Washington Post published a report Thursday suggesting that the deployment of federal agents to Portland was what caused much of the violence; however, the violent riots were taking place long before federal agents deployed.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, the chief federal law enforcement official in Oregon since 2015, slammed the media in a recent interview for refusing to call the violent riots “criminal.” He also criticized those who attempt to blame federal agents for the violence.

Responding to a question about whether the situation was politicized when federal agents were deployed, Williams responded: “Yeah, the federal agents being here are protecting federal property, that is not accurate. Blaming federal agents for protecting federal property is an easy out for people who want to politicize this.”

Williams later sounded off on a reporter who resisted calling the criminal activity “criminal,” saying, “You’re using, ‘late night activity,’ it sounds like a party. It’s criminal.”

“You’re choosing terms that sort of downplay the criminal activity, and what I’m suggesting is if there is an honest accounting of what this is, that helps build the reality check for how this can stop,” Williams added. “That’s my point.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice tweeted out photographs of some of the items that federal agents were collecting on the streets outside the courthouse on a regular basis.

“Contraband such as gasoline, hockey sticks, defense shields, leaf blowers, paint sprayers, paint cans with paint, and a jar prepped for a Molotov cocktail confiscated by federal law enforcement from violent agitators outside federal Portland courthouse,” the DOJ said.

Contraband such as gasoline, hockey sticks, defense shields, leaf blowers, paint sprayers, paint cans with paint, and a jar prepped for a Molotov cocktail confiscated by federal law enforcement from violent agitators outside federal Portland courthouse pic.twitter.com/DFHKV5k8Ov — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) July 28, 2020

“The state of Oregon is finally agreeing to cooperate with our federal forces–exactly what we asked for since the nightly violence broke out two months ago. We’re glad Oregon is now correcting their months long error,” Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted on Wednesday. “We will maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure.”

“[DHS] will not back down from our legal duty to protect federal law enforcement officers and federal properties in the face of violent criminal behavior,” Wolf added. “[President Trump] made clear that this Administration is ready and willing to partner with state & local law enforcement to protect every American – and you see that commitment in Portland with this plan.”

We will maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 29, 2020

.@POTUS made clear that this Administration is ready and willing to partner with state & local law enforcement to protect every American – and you see that commitment in Portland with this plan. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 29, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

