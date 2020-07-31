https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/portlands-peaceful-protesters-plant-severed-pigs-head-american-flag-light-fire-outside-portland-justice-center/

Peaceful Portland protesters are now using severed pigs’ heads in their ongoing attempt to takeover the Hatfield US Courthouse.

Last night they cut off a pigs head and lit it on fire on a US flag outside of the federal courthouse.

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

