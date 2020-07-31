https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/postal-service-changes-ballot-delivery/2020/07/31/id/979941

Cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service could delay the delivery of mail-in ballots as the agency faces difficulty adjusting to the changes, which already has caused a two-day delay in some parts of the country according to The Washington Post.

“I’m actually terrified to see election season under the new procedure,” Lori Cash, president of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) Local 183 in Western New York, told the Post.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who fundraised for President Donald Trump and contributed millions to Republican groups in recent years, recently implemented changes aimed at lowering the agency’s debt. These changes include prohibiting overtime, requiring that mail sorting machines be shut off early, and telling letter carriers not to bring mail if it will cause them to be late or make extra trips.

“Of course we acknowledge that temporary service impacts can occur . . . but any such impacts will be monitored and temporary,” said agency spokesperson David Partenheimer.

On Thursday, DeJoy met with the head of the APWU, one of the largest postal workers union in the country, who said that he told DeJoy about the “deep concerns” among postal workers about the effects these changes could have on the upcoming election.

“I vehemently weighed in that this is wrong,” said Mark Dimondstein, president of the APWU. “It’s wrong for the people of the country, it’s wrong for the public Postal Service. It drives away business and revenue. And it’s wrong for the workers.”

