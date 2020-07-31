https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/pot-calling-kettle-black-radical-leftist-supreme-court-justice-sotomayor-claims-conservative-judges-biased/

Law and Crime reported yesterday that Justice Sotomayor is disgusted with the actions of the other Supreme Court Justices:

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor called out her conservative colleagues on the bench for increasingly issuing stays which favor their ideological fellows.

“Yet again, this Court intervenes to grant a stay pending appeal, in this case less than two weeks before the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is poised to hear an expedited appeal on a preliminary injunction entered by the District Court,” Sotomayor’s dissent–joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg–begins.

TRENDING: Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years

The underlying case concerns a dispute between Idaho Governor Brad Little, a Republican, and a non-partisan group promoting a ballot petition to increase K-12 public school funding.

Such measures need a certain number of valid signatures to be placed on a state’s general election ballot, and the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made in-person signature-gathering a dangerous proposition. A district court allowed the group to accept petitions online, but Gem State Republicans were keen to stop that and appealed directly to the Supreme Court–bypassing the appeals court procedure and gifting a win to the measure’s opponents without discussing the actual merits of the case whatsoever.