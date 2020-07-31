https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/princeandrew-epstein-pleadeal-2008/2020/07/31/id/980041

Britain’s Prince Andrew was accused of lobbying the U.S. government to give financial executive and socialite Jeffrey Epstein a reduced sentence for procuring an underage girl for prostitution in 2008, court documents unsealed showed.

The accusations were made in 2015 in a now settled libel case by Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, an Epstein associate who was arrested on July 2 on federal charges she procured underaged girls for Epstein, several outlets reported.

Lawyers for two unidentified females, who claim they were forced to have sex with Epstein when they were underage, asked for documents regarding “Epstein’s lobbying efforts to persuade the government to give him a favorable plea arrangement, including efforts on his behalf by Prince Andrew…”

Epstein, who pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 13 months with extensive work release in 2008, committed suicide last year after his arrest on charges of federal sex trafficking minors in New York and Florida.

Andrew, 60, the Duke of York, is the third oldest child and second oldest son of England’s Queen Elizabeth and is eighth in line to the British throne.

He has been sought for questioning by federal authorities in connection with an investigation into Espstein’s activities.

The documents were ordered released Thursday by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in New York on a request by Giuffre.

