A video broadcast on a branch of the taxpayer-funded Voice of America may have violated U.S. election law because it promoted Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter explained Michael Pack, CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA, confirmed that the content violated the VOA Charter, the organization’s Best Practices Guide and its own Journalistic Code.

The confirmation came after Carter reported ad, made by VOA’s Urdu services, ran on the organization’s multi-media platforms, and carried VOA logos throughout.

The USAGM said, “There is significant concern that the VOA content targeted potential voters in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election.”

Carter reported an English-language translation of the revised VOA Urdu content says “the number of Muslim voters in several key U.S. states could play a significant role in the upcoming presidential election. In the 2016 election, President Trump won Michigan with less than 11,000 votes. The number of Muslim voters in this state is 1.5 million.”

The content violates the Voice of America Charter, which states VOA “will represent America, not any single segment of American society, and will therefore present a balanced and comprehensive projection of significant American thought and institutions.”

The VOA ad used sections from a video produced by Emgage Action, a pro-Muslim action group. Biden recently addressed Emgage, declaring, “I’ll be a president who seeks out and listens to and incorporates the concerns of Muslim-Americans on everyday issues that matter most to our communities.”

VOA, established in 1942, is considered the top U.S. agency for global media outreach.

“In fact, it is a U.S. government tax payer funded international broadcast entity with an annual budget of roughly $234.7 million. The agency has employees roughly 1,078 people, as well as hundreds of foreign contractors. The Biden political ad presents a possible serious Hatch Act violation,” Carter reported.

VOA was considering suspending four contractors involved in making the video for VOA Urdu.

However, the video “had already been placed on all multi-media platforms, with Urdu translation, and essentially was made available to target Muslim audiences around the world,” she reported.

Pack promised that staff members “who attempt to influence American elections will be held accountable.”

Carter said: “The VOA Biden political ad not only reached American voters, but its Urdu platform is viewed by audiences in Pakistan, India and Afghanistan. The video, which aired on or about July 22, was also posted on VOA’s website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platforms. As previously reported by this website, Biden’s speech was lifted from an online event he participated in for Emgage Action’s ‘Million Muslim Votes.'”

“This investigation – and, indeed, every action that I have taken since starting my tenure last month – has been to repair @USAGMgov so that, once again, U.S. government international broadcasting advances the American national interest.” – CEO Michael Pack — USAGMspox (@USAGMspox) July 30, 2020

The Gateway Pundit blog noted Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and progressive Muslim activist Linda Sarsour also appear in the ad.

