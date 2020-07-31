http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AZwyNG9ijCg/

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is back at 50 percent according to a Rasmussen tracking poll released on Friday.

The daily presidential tracking poll for Friday reveals 50 percent of likely American voters approve of President Trump’s job performance, while 48 percent disapprove.

The last time Trump hit an approval rating over 50 percent was on February 25-27, when he was still in the early stages of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s approval rating sank as low as 42 percent in late June during the George Floyd protests and subsequent violence and rioting on top of the worsening pandemic but has steadily ticked up in July.

Rasmussen’s daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. The margin of error is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

