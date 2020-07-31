http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/1CdciLBlDRY/reclaiming-their-time-remix.php
As the old joke goes, it only hurts when I laugh. It therefore hurts to watch this mashup of the House Judiciary Democrats “reclaiming their time” from Attorney General Barr in the course of their performative displays at the hearing earlier this week. It nevertheless must be done. In its own way this may be the best commentary yet on the Democrats’ disgrace under the leadership of the nattering Mr. Nadler. Barr wins, they lose.
Reclaiming My Time (Remix).
Please laugh responsibly. pic.twitter.com/ZI4sXQF3cq
— CornPops (@CornPops8) July 30, 2020