Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) appeared on “Hannity” Wednesday and said he planned to take hydroxychloroquine as part of his treatment for COVID-19. The lawmaker tested positive earlier in the day for coronavirus prior to the Trump Texas trip, Fox News reports. “My doctor and I are all in,” Gohmert told host Sean Hannity from quarantine. […]
