https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/degeneres-tv-show-toxic-workplace/2020/07/31/id/980055

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres reportedly wants to end her popular afternoon TV show as claims of a toxic workplace continue to build steam, reports the Daily Mail.

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” an insider at Telepictures told the news outlet. “The truth is she knew what was going on, it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun – but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.”

When asked about cancellation rumors by The New York Post, DeGeneres’ production company representatives said, “Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue.”

DeGeneres’ show is under investigation amid allegations of a “toxic work culture” after current and former employees came forward with claims they were subjected to racism and intimidation at work.

“That ‘be kind’ bulls–t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one former employee told BuzzFeed News in mid-July. “I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

Most of the former staffers said executive producers and other senior managers had made things unbearable on the set.

“People focus on rumors about how Ellen is mean and everything like that, but that’s not the problem,” another employee said. “The issue is these three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all these people [and] who make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean.”

DeGeneres in an emotional letter to staff Thursday addressed the allegations, saying she intends to “correct” issues raised about behind-the-scenes behavior.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” she wrote. “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

