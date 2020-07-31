https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/demonic-rep-lesko-says-she-senses-some-type-of-evil-in-congress/

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., told the “Todd Starnes Show” on Friday that it was jarring to see some of the reaction from some Democrats in Washington, D.C., to the death of Herman Cain and agreed that there seems to be some kind of “evil going on” in the halls of Congress.

Todd Starnes, the host of the radio program, pointed to the divisiveness between parties that seems to be approaching an all-time high. Topics that used to be nonpartisan are now new fronts in political fights, including the idea that it is important to keep cities safe and it is right to mourn the death of an inspiring figure, regardless of his party affiliation.

Starnes said the things being spewing out of Democrat lawmakers’ mouthes seem “downright evil.” He said it appears as though there’s a “demonic spirit” in some of the things said in D.C.

Lesko said she is a person of faith and she agreed that there is “some type of evil going on.”

“And I don’t say that lightly,” she said.

Lesko said Congress has become so partisan that the dislike for each other runs deep. She said she was at a classified meeting with other members on Friday that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and it was evidence of the divide.

Democrats could barely contain their dislike for their Republican colleagues and laughed after some member would make a statement or ask a question, she said.

“And this is not even just in front of cameras,” she said. “So these people believe this stuff.”

Starnes said that he often asks his guests from Congress if the people you see in front of cameras act the same way they do in private. He said it helps gauge on the actual camaraderie in Washington.

She said the vast majority of Democrats who are on the three committees with her are radical.

“They believe this stuff,” she said. “They believe that illegals should get $1,200 payments; they believe there shouldn’t be any fence– no border security. We should just give them everything.”

