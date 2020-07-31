http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HwyCoZMTBxs/

AMAZON sales have jumped by 40 percent, Facebook’s profit has increased by 98 percent and Apple has posted more than $11billion profit in the last quarter.

The companies have all seen a rise despite the coronavirus pandemic causing stores to shut and employees to work from home.

3

Apple has posted more than $11billion profitCredit: Getty Images

3

Facebook’s profit has increased by 98 percentCredit: AFP or licensors

“The strong continue to get stronger,” Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, told the New York Times.

“As many companies are falling by the wayside, the tech stalwarts continue to gain muscle and power in this environment.”

Advertising revenue for Alphabet was the only drop seen throughout the tech giants – and the company still performed better than Wall Street expected.

The companies reported a combined quarterly net profit of $28.6billion.

3

Amazon sales have jumped by 40 percentCredit: Splash News

However, the rest of the country saw a huge dip in the economy during the pandemic.

The Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the country’s gross domestic profit fell by 9.5 percent in the second quarter of the year – which is the steepest drop on record.

The tech moguls appeared via video link and testified before Congress on Wednesday.

Latest BLOODBATH Family killed in murder-suicide pictured after dad ‘shot wife, three kids & dog’ PRES CLAIMS Bill Clinton flew to Epstein ‘orgy island’ with ‘two young girls’, docs claim ‘IMMEDIATE IMPEACHMENT’ Trump could be ‘immediately impeached’ for election delay tweet Latest MISSING AT SEA Marine killed & eight missing after training disaster off California coast DEM IN DENIAL Donald Trump bashes Hillary Clinton for ‘never accepting’ she lost to him CLINTON’S FAVOURS Epstein said Bill Clinton ‘owed him “favours” after ‘Pedo Island’ trips’

In a closing statement, Congressman David N Cicilline called Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook “monopolies.”

He said monopolies used to be known by the names Rockefeller and Carnegie – but are now known as Bezos, Cook, Pichai, and Zuckerberg.

“Their names have changed, but the story is the same. Their control of the marketplace allows them to do whatever they want.”

Amazon compared to ‘heroin dealer’ as Bezos, Zuckerberg, Cook and Google CEO accused of squeezing out competition

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

