https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/rioter-18-arrested-u-s-marshals-outed-grandma/

(INFORMATION LIBERATION) Portland rioter Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 18, was arrested on Thursday night after allegedly being identified by internet sleuths on 4chan thanks to an online review his grandmother left on a vest she bought for him.

The Multnomah County Sheriff Office’s website says Agard-Berryhill was booked at 9:29 PM on Thursday night but does not yet say what he is being charged with.

I reached out to the MCSO for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

