https://www.dailywire.com/news/shapiro-the-lefts-willingness-to-tolerate-violence-should-frighten-all-americans

“Mostly peaceful.” So goes the characterization of demonstrations that have routinely turned into looting and rioting for months on end, from Portland to Seattle to New York to Los Angeles.

“Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified,” read one recent ABC News tweet.