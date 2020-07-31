https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stephen-miller-lewis-funeral/2020/07/31/id/979965

Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, ripped into former President Barack Obama for warning about potential voter suppression.

Obama, speaking at Rep. John Lewis’ funeral on Thursday, warned that “there are those in power doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws.”

But Miller pushed back during a Friday interview on television’s “Fox & Friends.”

“That was shocking political for a funeral service,” he said. “But it’s also totally disconnected from reality. It is scandalously, outrageously false. How can anybody claim that it is voter suppression to ask somebody who is voting if ‘John Smith’ is really ‘John Smith.’

“As for former President Obama, the reality is that for eight years, he delivered nothing but failure and betrayal to the people of this country. He sold off our factories to China. He left our borders open to MS-13 and he allowed violent crime to plague our cities.”

Miller also backed-up Trump’s denunciation of mail-in ballots.

“Here’s a shocking thing for your audience to consider: Nobody who mails in a ballot has their identify confirmed,” he said.”Nobody checks to see if they’re even a U.S. citizen. Think about that. Any foreign national can mail in a ballot and nobody even verifies that they’re a citizen of the United States of America.”

