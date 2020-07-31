https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/supreme-court-gives-trump-5-4-win-construction-border-wall-mexico/

The radical left continues to this day to fight the Trump administration’s plan to secure the country with a border wall with Mexico.

Open border Democrats pushed the court to halt construction of the Trump border wall but the justices voted 5-4 to allow construction to continue.

The Democrat appointees voted for open borders once again.

This makes the November election even more important for the country.

The Statesman reported:

The Supreme Court declined by a 5-4 vote Friday to halt the Trump administration’s construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project. The court’s four liberal justices dissented, saying they would have prohibited construction while a court challenge continues, after a federal appeals court ruled in June that the administration had illegally sidestepped Congress in transferring the Defense Department funds. “The Court’s decision to let construction continue nevertheless I fear, may operate, in effect, as a final judgment,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in a brief dissent for the four liberals. Friday’s order means the court is not likely even to consider the substance of the issue until after the November election, while work on the wall continues.

