Rabid Taylor Swift fans virtually converged on a music critic for daring to give Swift’s latest album an 8 out of 10, reportedly doxxing her, threatening to burn down her home, and more.

What are the details?

Pitchfork music critic and senior editor Jillian Mapes gave Swift’s new album, “Folklore,” a glowing review.

It just wasn’t good enough for some of Swift’s more committed fans, because Mapes’ review took the album from a 90 down to an 89 on review aggregator Metacritic.

Fans’ reactions varied from mildly irritated to personally affronted to outright hysterical.

According to The Daily Beast, “Various tweets, some of which have now been deleted or removed and some of which still remain, included Mapes’ address and phone numbers old and current. Some have included photos of Mapes and even her home. Users have ‘joked’ about burning her house.”

Mapes turned off her public Twitter option, but not before tweeting about the rabid abuse.

‘You will be filled with your dark fears and demons’

According to the outlet, Mapes wrote that she woke up on Tuesday to “more Twitter threats to roll up and harm me than I could stomach to go through.”

“I’ve gotten too many emails saying some version of, ‘you are an ugly fat bitch who is clearly jealous of Taylor, plz die,'” Mapes reportedly added.

She also pointed out that she is genuinely afraid because of the backlash.

“It sucks to be scared of every person milling about outside or feel like you can’t answer the phone,” she reportedly added. “That said, I am safe and doing fine.”

Searching “Jillian Mapes” on Twitter brings up a variety of negative remarks and threats (though it would appear many if not all of the more violent ones have been removed).

One user wrote, “Jillian Mapes is on suicide watch.”

The same user later added, “Jillian Mapes is probably fearing for her life rn as she should stupid smelly bitch.”

According to the Daily Mail, many social media users also shared “‘hexing’ tweets paired with satanic images of Swift.”

The outlet noted one tweet, which can best be described as a “demonic image of Swift” and captioned in Amharic, “Anyone who comes after the Dark Queen, Taylor Swift, dies alone and will be burned forever. You will be filled with your dark fears and demons. You will never be happy and sleep well again.”

Though the story has clearly gone viral, Swift has not publicly address the controversy at the time of this reporting.

