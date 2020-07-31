https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tedcruz-stimulusbill-coronavirus-covid/2020/07/31/id/980051

Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Newsmax TV ripped coronavirus stimulus bills proposed by Democrats and Republicans, calling them both misdirected and ill-equipped to get millions of Americans back into the job market.

“On Wednesday, I spent the entire day with the president, about seven hours on Air Force One. We flew to and from Midland Texas … I spent a lot of that time … talking with the president about how misguided both of these ridiculous bills are,” Cruz told Friday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

The Democrat bill, led by House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D) is worth $3.4 trillion and makes provisions for business owners in the cannabis industry.

“We don’t have it. There’s no money tree in Washington. There’s no secret vault filled with cash. So that’s $3 trillion that’s either going to be printed or borrowed from China, neither one of which is good for our country or our kids and grandkids.

A $1 trillion bill was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dials back the $600 a week federal supplement to unemployed workers, but Cruz said that doesn’t help bring jobs back.

“As bad at the price tag is, that’s not the biggest problem. The biggest problem is neither of those bills are designed to reopen the economy and bring back jobs. There is one central economic question facing this country, which is do we open up, and do people go back to work?”

“Fifty-one million Americans have lost their jobs. It is the greatest economic catastrophe since the Great Depression. And the Nancy Pelosi pork bill is designed to keep all 51 million Americans at home and not working, and sadly, the Republican leadership bill is not any better.”

“What I’ve been arguing, is we need a recovery bill. We need a bill designed to reopen the economy. That means cutting taxes and reducing regulations on small businesses so they can open up, so they can hire their workers back, so we can get the economy moving again. Neither of these bills does that,” Cruz said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

