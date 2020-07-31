https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/07/31/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-56-social-media-gives-soy-boy-wusses-a-false-sense-of-security-n738583

Wrapping up the week with yet another topic inspired by the weekly live chat I do with fellow senior columnist Stephen Green and our deputy managing editor, Bryan Preston

We were talking about the rioting brats and I mentioned that I didn’t think any of them would do well if they met some real resistance. That conversation turned into a slight indictment of social media — specifically Twitter — and how it has emboldened people because they don’t have to be face-to-face with whomever they are confronting. That’s now being manifested in cities where Democratic leadership has called off the cops and is propping up these progressive malcontents during their “mostly peaceful protests.”

While I agree with the fact that social media has played a big part in the coarsening of political dialog and even in what we are seeing in the streets right now, I don't assign all of the blame there. It's too easy to just say social media ruined everything. I've got another monster under the bed to blame and it's a familiar one if you have been reading my stuff for any amount of time. There has also been a lot of good to come from social media, which I detail here. Oh, I talk about grilling too, because that's an important summertime topic of conversation.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing." His columns appear twice a week.

