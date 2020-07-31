https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/07/31/the-morning-briefing-dirtbag-liberals-waste-no-time-disparaging-the-memory-of-herman-cain-n733706

RIP Herman Cain

TGIF, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing readers. I hope that the Fifth Month of March, 2020 is wrapping up well for all of you.

Before we get into the seedy stuff alluded to in the headline I’d like to share a few thoughts about Herman Cain. Jeff has a longer post about Cain’s passing here, and I will probably be echoing some of his sentiments.

I first met Herman Cain in the fall of 2010 at a small luncheon when all of the Tea Party conference travel was really getting going. We were at so many of the same events that by 2011 we were joking about getting a tour bus and hitting the road together. Herman was an easy guy to joke around with. So many politicians — whether career or new to the game — take themselves far more seriously than most others do. Herman did not.

Herman Cain had a ready smile and it was a genuine smile, not some cheesy “Give me your vote” kind of thing. He was just a good guy, and politics needs more of them.

For a brief while, there were discussions about me emceeing his campaign kickoff event in 2011 but, sadly, we couldn’t work that out. After all of the Tea Party fun died down at the end of 2012 I never saw Cain again, much to my chagrin now.

When I awoke yesterday to the news of Cain’s passing I did the dumbest thing I could have done under the circumstances: I hit social media. I merely wanted to express my condolences. The coffee hadn’t kicked in enough yet to remember that leftists are classless animals whenever a conservative dies. Maybe I just block it out in between the deaths of prominent conservatives.

Twitter was an absolute cesspool of Cain-bashing. Liberals were in a morbid sexual frenzy about the fact that Herman Cain died from COVID-19 and — this was the big one — that he had attended President Trump’s Tulsa rally and hadn’t worn a mask. They were gleeful about a cause and effect that hadn’t been proven. Cain’s friend and colleague Erick Erickson later cleared some things up:

The problem with this tweet is that it presumes Herman got the virus there, which isn’t true. And so it reads as rubbing people’s nose in it based on a faulty premise. And yes, as a colleague of his, I know he didn’t get it there. https://t.co/e5pdggZvF3 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 30, 2020

Twitchy has a post about the response of the always disgusting Ana Navarro to Cain’s death, who put down her burrito long enough to reaffirm that she is classless garbage.

The examples of prominent liberals dunking on Cain’s memory to try and score political points were nonstop all day and I’m not going to share any more of them. They’re all from people I don’t expect much from anyway, and they are always proving themselves to be even worse.

(Jim Cole)

This thread from Cain’s former communications director Ellen Carmichael is a more fitting way to remember him.

Rest in peace, Mr. Cain, you were one of a kind.

Barack Obama’s Partisan Eulogy for John Lewis Reminded Many of the Paul Wellstone Funeral

She should get a mirror. Seattle Mayor Again Blames Trump After Rioters Blew Open a Police Station Using a Van Full of Explosives

Treacher: ‘A Win for Sanity’ — Trader Joe’s Now Denies Being Racist

Dems Fear Release of Durham’s Findings Before the Election

Trump Supports Extension of Eviction Moratorium as Millions Face Homelessness

As Expected, Economy Contracted at Record Rate In the Second Quarter

This freakin’ guy. Dr. Fauci Now Wants Us to Wear Goggles as Extra Protection from COVID-19

The Left Eats Their Own, Portland Edition: Wall of Moms Collapses, Accused of Anti-Blackness

We need a gulag for the woke and stupid. Michigan B&B Owners Forced to Take Down Norwegian Flag That Looks Like (?) Confederate Flag

I’m sure his memory is honored. Police ‘No-Go Zone’ in Area Where George Floyd Died; Violence Spirals Out of Control

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #17: Bill Gates Demands, ‘Silence, Disgusting Peasant!’

‘Settle For Biden’ Is Real, and It’s Spectacular

‘Cheat-Sheet’ Biden’s 5 Simple Kamala Harris Talking Points Revealed

Civil Rights Veteran: Low-Income Blacks Are the ‘Collateral Damage’ of the Black Lives Matter Riots

VIDEO: The Devastation of Portland’s Federal Courthouse After 61 Nights of Violent Riots

George W. Bush Has More Class Than the Entire Democratic Party

Why Can’t We Have a Rational Conversation About the Founders and Slavery?

The Kira Davis Show Ep.12: Herman Cain And The Ghoulish Left

Border Patrol Agents Keep Finding Stash Houses in Laredo, Texas

Chicago To Quarantine People Visiting Wisconsin, But…

Amazon, Facebook and Apple thriving in lockdown

VA’s 2A Sanctuary Movement Second Wave Continues

???? Left’s Latest Troll: Why Don’t Conservative Gun Owners Back Portland Riots?

Is This Major US Bank Preparing To Give The Gun Industry The Cold Shoulder?

As Crime Spikes, Some Cities Turn To Gun “Buyback” Efforts

New Poll Shows “Defund Police” Movement Unpopular In Virginia

Local Reporter Absolutely Shreds Local Seattle Leaders For Their Gross Hypocrisy as City Descends into Chaos

Victory: Missouri AG Intervenes to Drop Charges Against St. Louis Couple Who Fended off Mob With AR-15

ESPN Bombshell: NBA ‘Academies’ in China Rife With Abuses, League Accused of Lies and Complicity

LOL. Tough First Week: Ratings For Joy Reid’s New Primetime Show Dropped Like a Stone

Melania Trump Uses ‘Be Best’ Initiative to Champion Foster Care Reform

China Hacks the Vatican

I keep telling people it’s possible. Sen. Tim Scott, Captain America ‘Disagree Without Being Disagreeable’

New Polls: Trump Turning Things Around?

That’s Called Terrorism, Children: Seattle Police Chief Reveals Contents of Van Impounded From Weekend Riot

Oh, So That’s Who Firebombed Democrat Headquarters in Phoenix

CBS Affiliate: We Tried Mailing Ballots, And It Went About As Good As You’d Expect

Lefty fever dreams are getting worse. Politico Founder: Trump Still Might Pull An LBJ And Drop Out!

The U.S. if Biden wins. National Security Law: Hong Kong Police Arrest Four Students For Posting Pro-Independence Statements Online

Breaking: DC Circuit Tosses Flynn Order, Will Rehear En Banc

Traffic Court Notices In Chicago Have Been A Mess, The Court Clerk Says It’s Racist To Ask Why

Cambridge, Mass. Next To Propose Allowing Unarmed Civilians To Make Traffic Stops

Is Joe Biden Ready For The UFO Question?

Petty Tyrant Update. Michigan Governor Closes Bars Statewide but Opens up Casinos in Detroit. Makes Sense Right?

Tyler Perry Rains All Over CNN’s ‘Defund the Police’ Parade: ‘We Need MORE Police’

Japanese Gamers and Critics Leave American SJWs Looking Foolish With Praise for “Ghost of Tsushima”

Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in Oregon Puts Media on Full Blast for Refusing to Call Violent Riots ‘Criminal’

Slipping Veil: China Gets Praise From Democrats During a Senate Judiciary Committee Meeting

Kira: Exsqueeze Me? Siri Defines ‘Demon’ As ‘Police Officer’

British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton intends to be in F1 for ‘at least another three years’

USA TODAY says it’s ‘partly false’ that Joe Biden posed with a grand wizard of the KKK (because Robert Byrd wasn’t a grand wizard)

Mayor Nero is fiddling again. Priorities: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pitches in to paint another giant Black Lives Matter mural

Sen. Tom Cotton talks with Tucker Carlson about pulling funds from schools that use the 1619 Project in their curriculums

Mollie Hemingway, Kellyanne Conway and others break some news to WaPo reporter tired of people ‘on Twitter screaming at reporters on how to do our jobs’

‘Never mind, I’ll be quiet’: Joe Biden’s Zoom town hall provides today’s dose of AWKWARD

CVS is adding another kind of touch-free payment: PayPal and Venmo QR codes

Portland Police Disperse Wall Of Moms With Air Drop Of Target Gift Cards https://t.co/vIVY1LQB9k — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 29, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Here’s something fantastic to keep your mind off of politics this weekend.

[embedded content]

I think we’ve made real progress here. I’m going to reduce the dosage of everyone’s medications. More for me that way.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

