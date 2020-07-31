https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/real-trump-epstein-relationship-former-president-clinton-partied-epstein-orgy-island-citizen-trumps-relationship-mostly-adversarial/

Guest post by Joseph Dugal

The liberal media would like to portray President Clinton’s and citizen Trump’s relationships with Jeffrey Epstein as similar in nature.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The real Trump-Epstein relationship is purely adversarial – Donald Trump has been fighting Jeffrey Epstein since before, during, and after the time George Bush was lenient with him and Barack Obama did nothing to him.

TRENDING: Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years

Even the media organizations quoted here – who have no love for Trump – are forced to admit the following:

• Let’s get this out of the way. Trump did say something nice about Epstein – 18 years ago: “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Mr. Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

• Trump’s actions have spoken completely differently since then. First: “Trump barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “because Epstein sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club,” according to court documents filed by Edwards.” (More about Bradley Edwards later)

• Next: “…the relationship with Mr. Trump turned so toxic that Mr. Epstein at one point told friends that he blamed Mr. Trump for his legal problems with the Palm Beach County police.”

• During all of this what did Bush do? In 2008 the Bush DOJ established “a lenient non-prosecution agreement with registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein” and during the process “they [Federal prosecutors] kept victims in the dark about” it.

• One important Epstein opponent is “an unspoken hero in this whole story,” according to journalist Vicky Ward. Ward “was speaking of Bradley Edwards, the Florida attorney who has represented a number of Epstein accusers for many years.”5

• The same Bradley Edwards says Trump did this: “The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people, that I wanted to talk to them, is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let’s just talk. I’ll give you as

much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know, and was very helpful, in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever; but had good information, that checked out, and that helped us, and that we didn’t have to take a deposition of him.” (See video below and our prior post at TGP)

[embedded content]

• What did Obama do in all of this? Bradley Edwards says that “rather than work to correct the injustices done to the [Epstein] victims, the government spent 10 years defending its own improper conduct.” This includes the entire Obama presidency.

• The Trump DOJ finally changed this on July 6, 2019 by arresting Jeffrey Epstein “on charges of child sex trafficking and abusing dozens of underage girls.” The limited available information indicates the SDNY was attempting to prosecute cases already covered by Epstein’s 2008 plea deal. That would probably violate double jeopardy, which I oppose, but the

SDNY might have had valid new offenses. I don’t know if they did because detailed discussion of the case died with Epstein. I can at least say the Trump DOJ was attempting to address a bad plea deal.

• The Trump DOJ also initiated the pursuit of those who helped Epstein by arresting “Ghislaine Maxwell, the one time girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein” on July 2, 2020. Maxwell was “charged by federal prosecutors in New York for her alleged role in recruiting, grooming and sexually abusing underage girls as young as 14 as part of a years-long criminal enterprise.”

Even an opposition press is forced to admit – Trump has fought Jeffrey Epstein for over a decade. Good for him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

