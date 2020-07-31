https://hannity.com/media-room/the-stand-orlando-magic-star-the-lone-player-to-stand-during-us-national-anthem/
THE STAND: Orlando Magic Star the Lone NBA Player to Stand During US National Anthem
Orlando Magic Forward Jonathon Isaac was the sole athlete to remain standing when his team took-on the Brooklyn Nets this week; refusing to “take a knee” as other players refused to rise for the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.
The post THE STAND: Orlando Magic Star the Lone NBA Player to Stand During US National Anthem appeared first on Sean Hannity.