https://amgreatness.com/2020/07/31/three-chicago-cops-shot-by-handcuffed-carjacking-suspect/
A violent handcuffed carjacking suspect opened fire on Chicago police officers when they opened the doors of a police wagon outside a local police station Thursday morning, wounding three officers, one of them critically, the New York Post reported. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, who was rushed to a hospital with the three […]
The post Three Chicago Cops Shot by Handcuffed Carjacking Suspect appeared first on American Greatness.