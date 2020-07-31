https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/519115/

Former 2012 Republican candidate Herman Cain has passed away and this clip of Cain supporting then-candidate Donald Trump has resurfaced.

Herman Cain opened with, “Thank you for being here. I don’t need to tell you that America is at a crossroads. Again. And at this particular point in our history, it is up to us to help get this nation. To make the right decisions as to which fork in the road we are going to take.”

Mr. Cain gets right to the point, “This presidential campaign has been blurred by the liberals. Blurred by the Democrats. Blurred by the progressives, whatever they are. In order to try and label Donald Trump something that is not. Just in case. Just in case the nightly news hadn’t heard or put this comment up there, I want to set the record straight. Because that’s what I do, as you know, on my radio show nearly every day.”

Mr. Cain answers, “Why? Because there are a lot of lies out there. Allow me to set the record straight about one of the biggest lies out there about Donald Trump and I hope the liberals and the liberal media is listening. Donald Trump is not a racist!”

Mitt Romney is brought up by Mr. Cain stating, “I was very disappointed when I read an article about Mitt Romney and his-” audience boos Romney, “Oh, I see. He’s a favorite of yours. When I read this article about that Mitt Romney published. He came up with a cutesy soundbite that totally was empty.”

