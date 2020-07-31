https://saraacarter.com/too-woke-cnn-avoids-saying-women-instead-says-individuals-with-a-cervix/

In a culture that prioritizes ‘wokeness‘ and seeks to cancel anyone it deems unfit, CNN is working hard to ensure they stay up with the times. According to the Atlanta based news site, “individuals” have cervixes — not specifically women.

A new article published Thursday afternoon details new American Cancer Society guidelines highlighting the need to get checked every five years for cervical cancer between the ages of 25 and 65 — if you happen to have a cervix.

Individuals with a cervix are now recommended to start cervical cancers screening at 25 and continue through age 65, with HPV testing every five years as the preferred method of testing, according to a new guideline released by the American Cancer Society https://t.co/gUhYdIIx69 — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2020

While reporting on the important topic, CNN went to all lengths to avoid using the words “women” or “woman”— neither appear once in the entire nearly 600 word article about women’s health.

Users on Twitter did not receive the wording well and called the agency out for its choice of wording.

It’s as though “women” and “woman” are now offensive, dirty words. Brought to you by the woke left. Great job liberal & feminist establishment! https://t.co/2z6tWC5yRv — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 31, 2020

As cancel culture pushes forward, destroying anyone or anything in its way, it may only be a matter of time until even CNN can’t keep up with the ever-changing demands of the left.

