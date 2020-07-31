https://thehill.com/policy/technology/510100-trump-says-he-will-ban-tiktok-from-operating-in-the-us

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign cancels ad buys to review messaging strategy: report Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden Poll: Plurality of ‘Gen Z’ voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden MORE on Friday said he plans to ban the social media platform TikTok from operating in the United States.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order as early as Saturday to officially bar the Chinese-owned company from the U.S. He signaled he was not supportive of allowing an American company to acquire TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s announcement came hours after reports that Microsoft was in talks to purchase popular TikTok from Beijing-based company ByteDance. That report emerged around the same time news outlets reported that Trump was considering signing an executive order requiring ByteDance to divest the U.S. portion of TikTok due to concerns that the company may be giving sensitive U.S. data collected through the app to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

TikTok has become wildly popular with young people and has hundreds of millions of users worldwide. The app often allows users to watch and create short videos featuring audio and other effects. The videos often go viral across other social media platforms.

Trump administration officials have for weeks floated taking action against TikTok due its connections to China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made similar comments earlier this month, announcing that the Trump administration was considering banning Chinese apps, including TikTok, due to national security concerns.

The Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) opened an investigation into ByteDance last year, while the House approved legislation last week banning the use of TikTok on federal devices.

Senators have also asked the Justice Department to open an investigation into TikTok, and have separately raised concerns the app could be used by the CCP to interfere in U.S. elections.

TikTok has pushed back against claims that it censors content and shares data with the CCP and attempted to distance itself from China. The company hired former Disney executive Kevin Mayer to serve as CEO earlier this year and relocated American data storage to the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

