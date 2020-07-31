https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510099-trumps-2019-financial-disclosure-reveals-revenue-at-mar-a-lago-other

Revenues for President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign cancels ad buys to review messaging strategy: report Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden Poll: Plurality of ‘Gen Z’ voters say they see more political ads from Trump than Biden MORE’s Mar-a-Lago resort and two other properties were revealed Friday night in a financial disclosure form provided to the federal government.

The form, required annually by the Office of Government Ethics, lists revenues for Trump Organization properties under the “income” field. The area of the form is commonly used by lawmakers to report only their take-home pay or share of an asset and provides an expanded view of Trump’s personal wealth.

The form states that Mar-a-Lago brought in $21.4 million in 2019, compared with $22.7 million reported for 2018 and $25.1 million in 2017. Trump’s Doral resort hauled in $77.2 million last year, a touch over the $75.9 million it took in in 2018. Lastly, the Trump International in Washington took in $40 million, roughly the same from 2018.

All three properties were closed in March as the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging the nation.

The disclosure form does not include figures for 2020 and is not required to be backed up by additional documentation or any federal vetting.

Trump drew the ire of ethics observers when he became the first president since Watergate to not fully divest from his personal business upon taking office in 2017. He’s also infamously refused to release his tax returns, saying an audit is preventing him from doing so despite officials’ insistence that he can still disclose the forms even while under audit.

The fight to obtain Trump’s tax returns is the focus of a number of lawsuits making their way through the court system.

Among other income sources included in the form are bank interest, book royalties and a Screen Actors Guild pension.

Trump and other White House staff were granted a 45-day extension to release the forms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full financial disclosure below:

Trump’s 2019 financial … by Brooke Seipel on Scribd

