Twitter has issued a permanent ban on former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke after it said he violated its rules about “hateful conduct.”

The BBC reported that Duke, who served in the Louisiana State House from 1989-1992, can no longer use the social media platform.

In March, Twitter updated its terms of service to say that people were not allowed to tweet links to content that include “hateful content” or that incite violence.

Friday morning, Duke’s Twitter page was empty and an “Account Suspended” message was displayed.

CNET quoted a Twitter spokesman as saying the account “has been permanently suspended for Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.”

It’s not clear which post, or posts, led to Twitter banning Duke from its platform. The BBC reported that the last tweet he posted was a link to an interview he did with convicted Holocaust denier Germar Rudolf. In Germany, denying that the Holocaust took place is a criminal offense.

Before that tweet, he posted about exposing the “systemic racism lie.”

Duke founded the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a Louisiana-based arm of the KKK, in 1974. He left the group in 1980.

