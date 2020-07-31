https://amgreatness.com/2020/07/31/u-s-economy-suffers-biggest-quarterly-decline-ever-under-coronavirus-lockdowns/
U.S. economic output declined by an annual rate of 32.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. That is the largest quarterly decline in U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ever recorded. Official U.S. government records of quarterly GDP are available only for the years 1947 and after. […]
The post U.S. Economy Suffers Biggest Quarterly Decline Ever, Under Coronavirus Lockdowns appeared first on American Greatness.