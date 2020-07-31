http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VFupdcNrAvs/u-s-seeks-to-seize-john-bolton-book-profits-without-a-trial

The U.S. government asked a federal judge in Washington to rule in its favor without a trial as it seeks to seize the proceeds from former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s tell-all memoir.

The government said in a court filing on Thursday that Bolton violated nondisclosure agreements when he released his memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” without completing a pre-publication review to ensure the book didn’t contain classified information. After failing to prevent the book’s publication, the government is now seeking to seize his $2 million advance as well as any royalties he receives.

John Bolton’s book “The Room Where it Happened” Photographer: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Bolton was “repeatedly…

