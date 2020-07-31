https://flagandcross.com/unsealed-court-docs-show-clinton-was-on-private-island-with-epstein-2-young-girls/

Notorious philanderer Bill Clinton possibly lied about how close he truly was to now-deceased sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Noooo way, screams the left!

It’s not possible!

Except, it is.

The Clintons have seemingly gotten away with more falsehoods than most people have ever told. And they do it publicly. And the proof is in the pudding.

The problem is that the mainstream media doesn’t seem to care.

At all.

From The Daily Wire:

Court documents from a lawsuit involving deceased accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed on Thursday night despite objections from Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was recently arrested by federal authorities for allegedly engaging in sex trafficking.

Accuser Virginia Giuffre said that when Clinton was on the island with Epstein, there were “2 young girls” there whom she “could identify.”

[…]

LOOK:

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and “2 young girls.” pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Check this out, via Daily Mail:

Bill and Hillary Clinton stayed at Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘baby-making ranch’ almost every year after they left the White House, according to the disgraced financier’s estate manager. The former president was Epstein’s closest ‘celebrity mate’ and the Clintons, along with daughter Chelsea, visited Zorro Ranch ‘a whole bunch of times’, a former contractor who ran the IT system at the property told DailyMailTV in an exclusive interview.

