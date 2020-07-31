https://www.dailywire.com/news/unsealed-court-docs-show-witness-claiming-clinton-visited-epsteins-island-clinton-spokesperson-denies-claim-again

On Friday morning, after unsealed court documents were released showing that Virginia Giuffre, who has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking, had claimed that former President Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s private island, a spokesperson for Clinton tweeted flatly, “The story keeps changing, the facts don’t. President Clinton has never been to the island.”

The story keeps changing, the facts don’t. President Clinton has never been to the island. https://t.co/XHVgyyI9Px — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 31, 2020

“Court documents from a lawsuit involving deceased accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed on Thursday night despite objections from Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was recently arrested by federal authorities for allegedly engaging in sex trafficking,” The Daily Wire reported on Friday.

Angel Ureña told Newsweek that Clinton has “never been to Little St. James Island … He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade. Well before his terrible crimes came to light.” Ureña referenced a statement from Clinton in July 2019, which read, “He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

“Flight logs from the now-defunct website, Gawker, listed Clinton as having taken at least 11 flights on the Lolita Express, a nickname given to Epstein’s plane,” Newsweek noted.

“Giuffre alleges she was recruited by Maxwell in 2000 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, where Giuffre was working as a spa assistant. Giuffre was around 17 at the time and she said she was sexually abused by Epstein and several of Epstein and Maxwell’s powerful friends over the next several years. She did not allege abuse by Trump or at Mar-a-Lago,” the Miami Herald reported.

Giuffre said that when Clinton was on the island with Epstein, there were “2 young girls” there whom she “could identify.”

The following is a transcript of the interaction between Giuffre and attorney Jack Scarola:

Scarola: When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was here? Giuffre : On the island. Scarola: When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there? Giuffre: Ghislaine, Emmy, and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York. Scarola: And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton? Giuffre: That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house, and we all stayed in the villas. Scarola: Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey’s house? Giuffre: Yes.

In May, Fox News reported, “A longtime tech worker on the Caribbean island claims he once saw Clinton with Epstein in the porch area of Epstein’s villa home – though no one else was with them, according to ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,’ a new documentary series that begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday.”

Urena told the New York Post, “This was a lie the first time it was told, and it isn’t true today, no matter how many times it’s repeated.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

