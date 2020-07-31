https://thehill.com/homenews/news/509932-unsealed-epstein-documents-detail-alleged-abuse-by-ghislaine-maxwell

Court documents unsealed late Thursday detail alleged abuse by Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is facing criminal charges.

The trove of over 600 pages of documents were released by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, and are part of Maxwell’s now-settled 2015 civil defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre is an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, who accused both Maxwell and Epstein of recruiting her when she was 15.

Maxwell was charged this month with her involvement in sexual abuse perpetrated by Epstein, a disgraced financier who took his own life while in custody last year. She is accused of recruiting young girls for Epstein and at times of participating in the abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the deposition, Giuffre is asked to give the names of the men Maxwell told her to have sex with. She said that Maxwell “trained me as a sex slave.”

“I’m trying to tell you that they both did, Ghislaine and Jeffrey both directed me,” Giuffre told prosecutors. “They both paid me and they both directed me.”

Two of the prominent figures included in the claims are Britain’s Prince Andrew and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson (D), who have both denied accusations of misconduct.

Among the trove of documents are emails between Maxwell and Epstein in 2015 where he tells her she has done “nothing wrong,” which appears to contradict her attorney’s previous claims that the two had not been in contact for over a decade.

Maxwell’s attorneys tried to stop the release of the documents. Preska announced last week she would unseal the records pending an appeal because “any minor embarrassment” in releasing them is “far outweighed by the presumption of public access.”

