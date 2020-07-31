https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/us-appeals-court-overturns-boston-marathon-bombers-death-sentence/

A US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for his part in the Boston Marathon bombing.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found guilty in all 30 charges in April, 2015 and was sentenced to death.

17 of the charges carried the possibility of the death penalty.

Three people were killed in the Boston Marathon bombings. A police officer later was shot dead by the terrorist brothers.

The jury deliberated for 14 hours before reaching today’s verdict.

Dzhokhar was filmed planting his bomb before the explosion.

Records show the Boston Marathon bombers may have used their EBT cards to fund their terror spree that left 4 dead and 260 injured.

RT.com reported:

The 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston has overturned the death sentence handed down to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in 2015 for his part in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Tsarnev’s conviction for helping to carry out the bombing that left three people dead and over 260 injured is being upheld, but a new trial will take place to determine a different sentence. His attorney argued in December 2019 to the Appeals Court that his 26-year-old client’s death sentence was the product of an unfair trial, one which took place in Boston, despite objections. Attorney Daniel Habib claimed the city’s anger over the attack “filtered” through the jury and the massive media coverage of the event meant no juror could be impartial.

Wow, Tsarnaev reversal from the First Circuit.https://t.co/ePWwfr7tKF 180 pages from Judge Thompson, 42-page concurrance by Judge Torruella. pic.twitter.com/pcJjIsTcvI — John Hawkinson (@johnhawkinson) July 31, 2020

