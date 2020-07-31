https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-couple-nyc-subway-attack

A 26-year-old woman taking video of a physical attack during a subway ride in Queens, New York, earlier this week was assaulted herself, NYPD police the

told the New York Daily News.

What happened?

The young woman was on a southbound 7 train in Long Island City just after 1 p.m. Monday when a man got into an argument with a 20-year-old passenger at a far end of the car, authorities told the paper.

The man then punched the 20-year-old passenger, leaving him with a swollen left eye and cuts to his face, police added to the Daily News.

When the 26-year-old woman witnessed the attack, she began recording video with her cellphone, officials told the paper.

Her brother posted the video online earlier this week. Content warning: Profanity, racial slurs:

“Couple attacked 2 New Yorkers 7/27/20,” the woman’s brother, identified on Twitter as Peter, noted in his tweet. “One was my 26 year old sister who was badly beaten and bruised. Please spread the word and bring them to justice.”

The video doesn’t show the initial attack, but the red-shirted suspect appears to slam down someone’s phone after which he hollers, “Buy a new one!”

A different man in a striped shirt and black mask over his mouth can be seen in the video with blood on his hand, the Daily News said.

The alleged attacker also is seen walking down the aisle closer to the woman recording video, and he yells at various passengers, “What’s up?” multiple times along with the N-word, apparently challenging the trainload of straphangers to complain or protest his actions.

“Who else got issues on here!? Who else got issues on here?” he continues to holler as some passengers move away from him.

The man is accompanied by a woman in a black-and-white striped outfit who joins in the bullying, too: “I dare somebody,” she’s heard saying on the clip.

Then she appears to notice the 26-year-old capturing video, the paper said.

“You got an issue? Why are you recording?” the woman asks, getting in the victim’s face. “Delete it! Delete it!”

A struggle appears to ensue and the video frame shakes and then turns off.

Police told the Daily News the couple then assaulted the 26-year-old woman, noting that she was hit and sustained several cuts to her face. The couple fled the subway at Queensboro Plaza, the paper said.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, authorities noted to the Daily News, adding that it was unclear if the initial victim on the subway ride was treated for his injuries.

