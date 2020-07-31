https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/voa-investigation-election-interference-promoting-pro-biden-ad-noted-anti-semites-linda-sarsour-ilhan-omar/

Voice of America is under investigation after promoting a video ad for Democrat Joe Biden.

The pro-Biden video ad in Urdu language features Joe Biden along with noted anti-American, anti-Semites Ilhan Omar and Linda Sarsour.

VOA is a taxpayer funded organization. It was well known that Barack Obama filled the communications organization with anti-American hacks during his tenure in the White House.

Sara Carter reported:

The agency overseeing U.S. foreign broadcasting services announced Thursday that it has launched an investigation into Voice of America – a major multi-media agency with extensive global reach – after it promoted a video that “can only be described as an apparent election advertisement for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee” former Vice President Joe Biden.

CEO Michael Pack, with the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) announced the investigation into Voice of America [VOA] shortly after SaraACarter.com first reported the political ad for Biden promoted by the VOA’s Urdu services on all their multi-media platforms. Moreover, the video was branded with VOA logos throughout and at the end of the two minute ad.

Pack stated in a press release; that the content produced by VOA contractors violated the ” VOA Charter, VOA’s Best Practices Guide, VOA’s Journalistic Code, and agency standards and principles, and, further, might have constituted U.S. election interference and a violation of federal law.”

The press release notes that “there is significant concern that the VOA content targeted potential voters in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election.”

It goes on to state that an English-language translation of the revised VOA Urdu content says, “the number of Muslim voters in several key U.S. states could play a significant role in the upcoming presidential election. In the 2016 election, President Trump won Michigan with less than 11,000 votes. The number of Muslim voters in this state is 1.5 million.”