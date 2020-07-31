https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/voters-believe-progressive-violence-will-follow-trump-wins/

Almost two-thirds of the nation’s voters expect progressive activists to react with violence if President Trump wins re-election in 2020, according to a poll.

The Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen found 34% believe it is very likely and another 28% said it’s likely progressive activists will respond with violence.

“It is interesting to note that last week more people thought Republicans would cheat rather than Democrats,” said Rasmussen. “This week, the partisan gap is wider and reversed. Sixty-two percent (62%) expect violence from progressives if Trump wins, but only 38% see violence from conservatives as likely if Biden wins.”

The poll indicated 53% of Democrats expect violence no matter who wins.

Another question was: “Okay … if Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in this year’s election, how likely is it that conservative activists will respond with violence?”

Just 16% said very likely and 22% said somewhat likely.

The national survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted July 23-25.

