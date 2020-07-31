https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-chris-cuomo-links-herman-cains-death-to-president-trumps-tulsa-rally

On Thursday night, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, speaking on his CNN show “Cuomo Prime Time,” linked the death of former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to President Trump’s Tulsa rally, noting that Cain attended a rally for Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, then charging, “Now, maybe he didn’t get it there. Sure, as hell didn’t help. May Herman Cain rest in peace. He fell ill not long after that rally in June, the one in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You see him not wearing a mask.” Cuomo later charged that Trump encouraged Cain “to go to a rally where nobody would socially distance and nobody would wear masks.”

Speaking to Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, Cuomo brought up Herman Cain, saying, “I’m sorry about Herm. I’m sorry for his family and I’m sorry for his extended family. He had a lot of life left in front of him. And I’m sorry we lost him as soon as we did and how we did.”

Ruddy pointed out that Cain had been traveling quite a bit, stating:

Herman would — not want Americans to be sorry about his death. He loved America. He loved this country. He contributed to the very bitter end to this country and making it great and keeping it great. And so — and he was on borrowed time. You know, he had stage four cancer in 2006. He survived it. He beat it. And I think that was part of the thing. He was traveling all over the country. He thought he was invincible, and he wasn’t invincible. This virus is going around, and he was doing book signings and going out on film tours. And he was at the Tulsa rally, a number of things. And you just couldn’t stop the man. So, he was a force of nature, great American. And we will miss him.

Ruddy continued, “Herman Cain, I loved Herman Cain, but Herman Cain had cancer. He knew the risks. He still wanted to live life to the fullest. He still wanted to travel. He was on planes going all over the country. And it wasn’t the President of the United States to told him to travel. People that know.”

Cuomo took another shot at Trump, snapping, “Yes, but he encouraged him to go to a rally where nobody would socially distance and nobody would wear masks.”

After Cain’s death, Trump tweeted, “My friend Herman Cain, a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good, passed away this morning. Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me. He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend. I just got off the phone with his amazing wife Gloria, daughter, Melanie, and son Vincent to express my deepest condolences to the entire family. @FLOTUS Melania and I loved Herman Cain, a great man. Herman, Rest In Peace!”

Social media blistered Cuomo:

hey @ChrisCuomo andrew cuomo allowed covid patients into rest homes where thousands were exposed and died. that sure as hell didn’t help, either. (this bozo makes it too easy). https://t.co/qcGG0synyJ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 31, 2020

Good thing he wasn’t in a nursing home in a state run by your stupid brother, Fredo. https://t.co/M20WKeoK8P — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 31, 2020

