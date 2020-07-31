https://thehill.com/video/house/509927-watch-live-fauci-testifies-before-house-panel-on-coronavirus-pandemic

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and CDC Director Robert Redfield are expected to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus on Friday morning.

The health experts’ testimonies come as the country experiences a large surge in coronavirus cases.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Watch live in the video above.

