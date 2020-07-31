http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eHZE8M_cD64/

Police officers helped save a man’s life who was believed to be driving under the influence in Westland, Michigan, last month.

“Westland police released video of the ordeal, which happened on June 21 and involved police pulling the man out of his burning car after he was doing donuts at an intersection,” according to Fox 2.

When the officers were called to Ford and Venoy Road just before 1 a.m., they saw a blue Chevy Traverse repeatedly circling in reverse.

“This guy’s conscious. He’s holding the wheel,” one officer said in video footage of the incident.

Moments later, the vehicle came to a stop and smoke was seen coming out from under its hood.

When the officers approached the car, they told the man to get out because it was on fire. However, he did not move and told officers he was “going to the hospital” while they continued urging him to get out of the burning vehicle.

As one policeman attempted to pull the man out by his leg, another exclaimed, “He’s got a knife! He’s got a knife!” and told the man to drop what turned out to be a razor blade, which he finally did.

The officers were eventually able to get the driver out of the car and took him to a grassy area where he was handcuffed.

“After the driver was restrained officers spoke with him and determined that there was sufficient evidence to place him under arrest for operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, and for driving on a suspended license,” the Fox report noted.

The man was checked for additional injuries at Garden City Hospital then released back into police custody.

Since that time, he has been released from custody with his blood results pending.

“Clearly these officers are not jumping to extremes. They are showing a great deal of compassion, they’re handling situations and saving people’s lives,” Westland police Lt. Bob Wilkie explained.

“We do go through de-escalating training; we have been doing that for a while here and these are some of the tactics that are shown in a very tense situation coming to use,” he concluded.

