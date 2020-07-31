https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Kayleigh-McEnany-hong-kong-election/2020/07/31/id/979994

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Friday over her decision to delay legislative elections by a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

“This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong’s prosperity,” McEnany said during a Friday morning press briefing.

Her criticism comes one day after President Donald Trump floated the idea of postponing the upcoming November election on Twitter.

Lam announced the new date of the election would be Sept. 5, 2021 during a Friday press conference. The election was scheduled to take place in a little over a month.

McEnany said Lam’s use of her emergency powers to force the postponement represented “only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing, which promised autonomy and freedoms to the Hong Kong people until 2047 in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.”

