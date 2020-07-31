https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/will-pandemic-disappear-day-election-day/

Everything is fake – except the lies. They lie about everything. They lie to your children in school. It’s so easy. They have a captive audience. They can fail your child if she doesn’t learn the lies correctly. “Mommy, they said our family is evil, because I have a real mom and dad.”

They lie to you about what they teach your children. They lie to your face. But their actions speak louder than their words: Give us your children and your tax money, so we can build a Marxist utopia (look up the word in a real dictionary).

They lie about our entire nation’s history. They are short on facts, but long on accusations.

“Look at the violence – give us your guns.”

“Look at the poor – give us your money.”

“Look at the huddled masses, yearning to breathe free. Open your borders.”

“Crime is caused by the police. Give us more social workers.”

“Prison is humane. Empty the jails. Re-offenders are rare. You’ll see.”

“The news isn’t what happened. It’s what we say happened. The narrative is important. Don’t try to figure that out by yourself. We’ve been educated by the best Marxists at the best schools in the world.”

The people telling you this are themselves so stupid that they don’t know the first people the Marxists execute and bury in the ditch along the road to utopia are the useful idiots who helped them with the revolution. Why? Because a betrayed Marxist convert is the most dangerous and effective opposition – once they discover they are only pawns, not heroes.

“There are no American troops in Baghdad” (Baghdad Bob broadcasting as the United States Army marched down the streets of Baghdad).

“There are no violent protests in Portland, Oregon.”

“COVID-19 is the most dangerous pandemic in human history.”

“Everyone in our state who has died, died of COVID, because we control the death certificates.”

“Wear a mask and stay home – unless you are part of the mob. Shut down your business. Give your home back to the bank. We will take care of you. Oh, wait! We have no tax income. The state is broke! What are you doing – coming to us with your hand out?”

“By the way, friend, we heard that you attended a church service. Write down the names of everyone you contacted there.”

“Open the schools? No, it’s way too dangerous. People might see that nobody gets infected or sick.”

There’s a lot of talk, some joking and some not, that the COVID pandemic will end the day after Election Day. Don’t bet on it. Even if Trump carries all 50 states, which I think is his goal (Reagan carried 49 against Mondale), voter fraud and voter stupidity (two sides of the same coin) in states with big blue cities may retain pandemic, emergency-power minded politicians for another few years. Even if blue states are wiped out by this election, there will be a period of transition during which a great deal of harm can be done to citizens by incumbent politicians during their last weeks or months in office, including destruction of records showing their crimes against their own citizens, and their collusion with the mobs.

This is not over until it is over. And it can’t be over until the guilty are held accountable.

