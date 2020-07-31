https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/31/witness-bill-clinton-visited-jeffrey-epsteins-island-with-two-young-girls-n736509

Former President Bill Clinton was on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s island with “two young girls,” according to witness testimony from 2011. That testimony was part of recently unsealed court documents in the case.

The witness, Virginia Roberts (Now Virginia Giuffre), was questioned by lawyer Jack Scarola, who asked, “Do you have any recollection of Jeffrey Epstein’s specifically telling you that ‘Bill Clinton owes me favors’?”

“Yes, I do,” she answered. “It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off. You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on Epstein’s island] kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me favors.”

“He never told me what favors they were,” Giuffre added. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke… He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

“When you say you asked him ‘why is Bill Clinton here,’ where was here?” Scarola continued.

“On the island,” she answered.

“When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there?” Scarola asked next.

Giuffre replied, “Ghislaine [Maxwell], Emmy, and there was two young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York.”

“And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton?” asked Scarola.

“That’s correct,” she told him.

While the Clinton Foundation has previously admitted that Bill Clinton flew on Esptein’s plane, they denied he ever visited the island.

Giuffre then confirmed that sex orgies were “a regular occurrence” on Epstein’s island.

A Netflix documentary on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean, Little St. James, also includes a witness saying he saw Bill Clinton on the island with Epstein, which a Clinton spokesman vehemently denied was true.

Other high-profile figures accused of being on the island include retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who denies any wrongdoing. “The time has come to investigate Guiffre’s credibility,” Dershowitz told Fox News. “She swears she saw Al and Tipper Gore on Epstein’s island. They didn’t even know Epstein. She made up the whole story. In her manuscript she admits she never met me. Says she saw me once — untrue. Says she had sex with George Mitchell and Leslie Wexner. Her lawyer denied it. She is a serial liar.”

