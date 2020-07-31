https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wont-safe-joe-bidens-america-trump-campaign-ties-joe-biden-radical-left-hard-hitting-ad-video/

“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”

The Trump campaign rolled out a new hard-hitting ad tying Biden to the radical left.

The Democrat party has gone full-blown radical left and Joe Biden embraces it.

Biden agreed to cut funding from police and redirect the money to social justice programs.

The media paints Biden as a moderate, but he’s a dangerous Marxist.

WATCH:

Biden this week admitted he’s a Trojan horse for the radical left during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.

“If I’m elected and this [economic package] passes I’m going to be good to go down as one of the most progressive presidents in American history,” said Biden.

