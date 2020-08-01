https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/1-5m-graves-readied-covid-19-sweeps-south-africa/

(IRELAND INDEPENDENT) The Covid-19 pandemic in Africa is reaching “full speed”, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention chief said yesterday, while a South African official said a single province is preparing 1.5 million graves.

Just a day after confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa surpassed the half-million milestone, the total was over 522,000 and climbing, with more than 12,000 deaths. With testing levels low, the real numbers are unknown.

South Africa has the most confirmed cases with over 224,000, and for the first time Gauteng province – home to Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria – has the country’s most cases with over 75,000, or 33pc.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

