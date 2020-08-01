https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/1st-murder-hornet-captured-washington-pictures-pretty-freaking-terrifying/

(RED STATE) 2020 is the gift that just keeps on giving.

The first “murder hornet” has been captured in Washington State. This came after warnings that the invasive species had made it’s way from Asia to U.S. shores. RedState reported on the initial news regarding the bug several months ago.

Over that time, there have been sightings, but researchers have now caught their own specimen and it’s pretty stinking terrifying.

