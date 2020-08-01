https://www.newsmax.com/politics/schlapp-fauci-democrats-trump/2020/08/01/id/980094/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is “playing into the politics” of the coronavirus pandemic and Democrats are intent on having COVID-19 be known as the “Trump corona,” Matt Schlapp, a Trump confidant and chairman of the American Conservative Union, said Friday on Fox News.

“When Nancy Pelosi said, ‘This is the Trump Virus’, that was when she said publicly what you’re supposed to say privately. What they are trying to do with this whole Chinese corona and I’m going to keep calling it Chinese corona … because they want to make it Trump corona,” Schlapp said during an appearance on “Hannity.”

Democrats “think corona only spreads when Republicans come together, when Republicans go to church or when Republicans rally in Tulsa,” he added.

“There’s this coverage of outbreaks, but when Black Lives Matter or Antifa or whatever tries to destroy federal property, that is all consistent with the First Amendment and just fine— and even Tony Fauci is playing into the politics of it,” he said. “It’s all about politics.”

More than 4.6 million have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S., and more than 156,000 have died.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, clashed with Rep. Jim Jordan at a House subcommittee hearing Friday over whether the government should crack down on protests to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

